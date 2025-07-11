Previous
Nigella in Motion by dwindleriverstudio
48 / 365

Nigella in Motion

I am starting to get a better grasp on using flash with movement and blur, and spent the evening playing. This was one of my favourites from the session.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
