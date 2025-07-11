Sign up
48 / 365
Nigella in Motion
I am starting to get a better grasp on using flash with movement and blur, and spent the evening playing. This was one of my favourites from the session.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
0
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
49
photos
8
followers
7
following
13% complete
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
11th July 2025 8:28pm
dark
,
life
,
flower
,
still
,
flash
