Hi-draenga by dwindleriverstudio
Hi-draenga

Again, playing with the dried flower bouquet. I tend to go dark and moody with my still life work so I challenged myself to a bright picture in my least favourite colour! It feels like the central flower is popping up to say 'hi'.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
