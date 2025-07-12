Sign up
Hi-draenga
Again, playing with the dried flower bouquet. I tend to go dark and moody with my still life work so I challenged myself to a bright picture in my least favourite colour! It feels like the central flower is popping up to say 'hi'.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
1
365
ILCE-6400
12th July 2025 6:16pm
flower
pink
hydraenga
