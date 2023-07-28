Sign up
210 / 365
Clouds and a Rainbow
The skies this afternoon had such a variety of clouds and then the rain came with the sun still out. I ran outside searching for a rainbow and there it was. Happy Day!
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
57% complete
View this month »
Tags
clouds
,
rain
,
rainbow
,
skies
