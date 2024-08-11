Previous
Hello Sunshine ☀️ by eahopp
Hello Sunshine ☀️

Love this cheerful, bright and shiny Zinnia. The petals look like they were brushed with paint.
Wishing all a Sunny Sunny Day ☀️
11th August 2024

Beth

@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
