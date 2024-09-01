Previous
The Lord’s Beautiful Gift by eahopp
The Lord’s Beautiful Gift

On my way into church I just couldn’t pass this up, love the color of this rose.
Beth

@eahopp
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
September 1st, 2024  
