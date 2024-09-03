Sign up
Previous
Photo 402
Angles of a Vase
Bringing up a vase for flowers noticing the rich blue color it was screaming “abstract”. I haven’t done any abstracts lately so I gave it a go.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
abstract
,
vase
,
angles.
