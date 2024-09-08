Sign up
Black-Eyed Susan The Product of a Seed
New blooms from my seeds, love to watch them grow. Interesting note: I started collecting seeds from grown flowers when both my boys had grown and moved on. (Empty nest set in) Now I’m raising seedlings to grow, nurture and love.
8th September 2024
Beth
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
flower
boys
love
nest
seeds
grown
nurture
