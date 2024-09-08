Previous
Black-Eyed Susan The Product of a Seed by eahopp
Photo 404

Black-Eyed Susan The Product of a Seed

New blooms from my seeds, love to watch them grow. Interesting note: I started collecting seeds from grown flowers when both my boys had grown and moved on. (Empty nest set in) Now I’m raising seedlings to grow, nurture and love.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise