Previous
Photo 412
Beautiful Snow and Cardinal
Got this pic through a window at a friend’s house today, I might just make it next year’s Christmas card. I love cardinals♥️
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
8th February 2025 12:10pm
Tags
snow
,
christmas
,
window
,
card
,
cardinal
