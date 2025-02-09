Sign up
Photo 413
Bright White Snow and Sunshine Through the Stained Glass
Church this morning a slice of stained glass.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
1
1
Beth
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
snow
,
glass
,
bright
,
sunshine
,
stained
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very fun design
February 10th, 2025
