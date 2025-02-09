Previous
Bright White Snow and Sunshine Through the Stained Glass by eahopp
Photo 413

Bright White Snow and Sunshine Through the Stained Glass

Church this morning a slice of stained glass.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very fun design
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact