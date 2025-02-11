Previous
Hello My Deer by eahopp
Hello My Deer

Driving through town as three deer leaped in front of my car. This one a bit curious as to why I stopped, to snap a photo of course.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Beth

@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
