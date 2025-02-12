Previous
Icy Crystals by eahopp
Icy Crystals

Window in garage with a bit of pizzazz.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Beth

@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible beauty
February 13th, 2025  
