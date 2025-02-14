Previous
♥️Happy Valentine’s Day♥️ by eahopp
Photo 418

♥️Happy Valentine’s Day♥️

Luscious treats at a local Candy Shop in business 125 years. My favorite the “Melt Away Bars” do melt in your mouth!
So many devine sweets to choose from one can shop for hours♥️
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Christine Sztukowski ace
my kind of day
February 14th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
A delicious arrangement! 😋
February 14th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Love it ❤️
February 14th, 2025  
