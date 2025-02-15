Previous
Rustic Barn Taken From the Highway by eahopp
Rustic Barn Taken From the Highway

On our way visiting family I captured a few barns/farms along the way. As you know I enjoy rustic with its character and the more grungy the better.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Beth

@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
