Little Bitty Frogs

Had a lot of friends over for a party. One of my husband’s coworkers planted about 200 of these tiny frogs. I LOVE it! I have found many but once in a while one will show up and it MAKE ME SMILE! (Our last name is Hoppen) 🐸
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Sounds fun finding them
February 18th, 2025  
