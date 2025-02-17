Sign up
Previous
Photo 421
Little Bitty Frogs
Had a lot of friends over for a party. One of my husband’s coworkers planted about 200 of these tiny frogs. I LOVE it! I have found many but once in a while one will show up and it MAKE ME SMILE! (Our last name is Hoppen) 🐸
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
1
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
664
photos
37
followers
30
following
115% complete
View this month »
Tags
smile
,
a
,
little
,
frogs
,
lot
,
hidden
,
bitty
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sounds fun finding them
February 18th, 2025
