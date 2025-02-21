Sign up
Previous
Photo 423
Looks like mountains behind the greens
This is a closeup of a pine branch with a lot of snow on top so to me it appears to be mountains in the back ground.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
0
0
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
snow
,
mountains
,
closeup
,
pines
