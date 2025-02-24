Previous
Glimmering Gold from the Light on the Ice by eahopp
Photo 424

Glimmering Gold from the Light on the Ice

Just after dusk heading into our house the side light reflected a shimmer of gold ice on stone.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Beth

