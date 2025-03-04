Sign up
Previous
Photo 429
Spring is Starting to Show in Little Ways.
Noticed these new buds and old trying to bud. A neighbors magnolia tree. I really like the shades of green.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
0
0
Beth
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
green
,
spring
,
tones
,
magnolia
,
buds
