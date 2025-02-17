Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
39 / 365
Burrrr It’s Cold Outside
Taken yesterday with temps in the teens, not going outside today with high winds and -13 degrees!🥶
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
664
photos
37
followers
30
following
10% complete
View this month »
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Latest from all albums
416
417
418
419
38
420
421
39
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cold
,
freezing
,
icicles
,
zero
,
below
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close