Previous
Burrrr It’s Cold Outside by eahopp
39 / 365

Burrrr It’s Cold Outside

Taken yesterday with temps in the teens, not going outside today with high winds and -13 degrees!🥶
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact