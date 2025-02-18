Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
40 / 365
Looks Like More Snow Heading our Way
The sun behind me shining on this red barn where clouds beyond are suggestive of more snow.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
665
photos
38
followers
30
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Latest from all albums
417
418
419
38
420
421
39
40
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
red
,
barn
,
clouds
,
sunshine
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW this is so picturesque
February 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close