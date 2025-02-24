Previous
Dodging Reflections by eahopp
Dodging Reflections

A walk on the sidewalk had me dodging puddles of melting snow and allowed me to take in the beautiful reflections.
Beth

Diana
Wonderful shots of these beautiful puddle reflections.
February 25th, 2025  
