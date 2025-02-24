Sign up
Previous
43 / 365
Dodging Reflections
A walk on the sidewalk had me dodging puddles of melting snow and allowed me to take in the beautiful reflections.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
1
0
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
673
photos
38
followers
30
following
11% complete
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
41
198
8
422
42
423
43
424
Tags
reflection
,
beautiful
,
sidewalk
,
puddles
Diana
ace
Wonderful shots of these beautiful puddle reflections.
February 25th, 2025
