Previous
44 / 365
The Corner Window
Same place as 365 photo corner window. Interesting when I pulled up this photo it identified a bug “White-Spotted Sawyer”.
I looked thoroughly and could not find. It’s a black beetle- see if you can find it.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, I love the textures and tones.
February 26th, 2025
Joy's Focus
ace
I love that rustic look.
February 26th, 2025
