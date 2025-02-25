Previous
The Corner Window by eahopp
The Corner Window

Same place as 365 photo corner window. Interesting when I pulled up this photo it identified a bug “White-Spotted Sawyer”.
I looked thoroughly and could not find. It’s a black beetle- see if you can find it.
Beth

@eahopp
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, I love the textures and tones.
February 26th, 2025  
Joy's Focus ace
I love that rustic look.
February 26th, 2025  
