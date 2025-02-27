Previous
Boys and Trucks by eahopp
Boys and Trucks

Two men playing with remote trucks on the large parking lot snowbank. They were grunting and screaming just having fun.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Beth

ace
@eahopp
