46 / 365
Boys and Trucks
Two men playing with remote trucks on the large parking lot snowbank. They were grunting and screaming just having fun.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
27th February 2025 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fun
,
boys
,
men
,
trucks
,
snowbank
