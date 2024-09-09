Previous
Autumn Favorites to Decorate our Home by eahopp
Autumn Favorites to Decorate our Home

Although these pictures are from 25 years ago and my boys are grown I still hang them up every Autumn. They make me Smile 😊
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Beth

@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely memories to bring out every Fall!
September 10th, 2024  
