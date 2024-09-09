Sign up
Autumn Favorites to Decorate our Home
Although these pictures are from 25 years ago and my boys are grown I still hang them up every Autumn. They make me Smile 😊
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
It Makes Me Smile
smile
boys
autumn
pictures
favorites
Barb
ace
Lovely memories to bring out every Fall!
September 10th, 2024
