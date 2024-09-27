Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Gazing at the Beauty
Cheerful flowers at kitchen window with chillin frog. It makes me smile😊
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Album
It Makes Me Smile
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
27th September 2024 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
smile
,
window
,
flowers
,
frog
,
cheerful
