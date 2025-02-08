Previous
Galentine’s Celebration by eahopp
7 / 365

Galentine’s Celebration

Our annual Galentine’s brunch at a friend’s
house. Great food, games, and loads of crazy laughter.🩷
Wishing all my lady friends a Happy Galentine’s day on February 14th.🌸
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact