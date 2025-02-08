Sign up
7 / 365
Galentine’s Celebration
Our annual Galentine’s brunch at a friend’s
house. Great food, games, and loads of crazy laughter.
Wishing all my lady friends a Happy Galentine’s day on February 14th.🌸
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
It Makes Me Smile
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th February 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
crazy
,
laughter
,
brunch
,
friendship.
,
galentine’s
