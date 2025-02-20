Previous
Icicle with morning Sunshine on Sparkly Snow by eahopp
8 / 365

Icicle with morning Sunshine on Sparkly Snow

The snow was full of pretty sparkles this morning.The icicle had dropped by early afternoon due to the powerful sunshine.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Beth
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible beauty and sparkles
February 21st, 2025  
