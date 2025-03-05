Sign up
Previous
9 / 365
Naughty Woodpecker
Not sure if I’ve posted this before but this always makes me laugh. Went to an educational talk of birds took a few shots and when I viewed them later I couldn’t stop laughing!🤣
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
0
0
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
2% complete
Tags
funny
,
nose
,
naughty
,
woodpecker
