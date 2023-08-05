Previous
Hello Butterfly aren’t you Pretty by eahopp
87 / 365

Hello Butterfly aren’t you Pretty

I happened to be looking at these flowers and the butterfly (almost startled me) as it flew over my shoulder and landed right in front of me. We had a photo shoot of varied poses 🦋
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise