Previous
87 / 365
Hello Butterfly aren’t you Pretty
I happened to be looking at these flowers and the butterfly (almost startled me) as it flew over my shoulder and landed right in front of me. We had a photo shoot of varied poses 🦋
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Views
3
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
5th August 2023 1:04pm
Tags
pretty
,
butterfly
,
photogenic
