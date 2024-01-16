Sign up
Previous
148 / 365
Winter Sunset Scene
So…..I caught this image as I was driving out of the Abby. Perfect ending to warm a cold night.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
1
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
night
,
sunset
,
winter
,
scene
,
cold
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. Beautiful.
January 17th, 2024
