150 / 365
Along the Frozen Stream
Walked over this little bridge yesterday as the skies turned colors as if we would get more snow. PS: NO Snow.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
snow
,
bridge
,
sky
,
stream
,
frozen
Liz Gooster
Wonderful lines and colours
January 20th, 2024
