Previous
192 / 365
Zebra Mussels
Zebra mussels are small freshwater mussels that are cream colored with zigzag black stripes.
These are very invasive and often stick to the bottom of our sailboat.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
3
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Photo Details
Tags
black
,
stripes
,
boat
,
zebra
,
sail
,
mussels
,
invasive
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice texture and presentation
August 13th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
August 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 14th, 2024
