Zebra Mussels by eahopp
Zebra Mussels

Zebra mussels are small freshwater mussels that are cream colored with zigzag black stripes.
These are very invasive and often stick to the bottom of our sailboat.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice texture and presentation
August 13th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
August 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 14th, 2024  
