The Storm is Coming! by eahopp
193 / 365

The Storm is Coming!

Out on the bay last weekend the sun was out behind us lighting up the reeds. Loved the contrast and shadows.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Beth

@eahopp
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this very dramatic photo
August 18th, 2024  
