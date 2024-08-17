Sign up
The Storm is Coming!
Out on the bay last weekend the sun was out behind us lighting up the reeds. Loved the contrast and shadows.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
shadows
,
contrast
,
bay
,
reeds
,
storm.
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this very dramatic photo
August 18th, 2024
