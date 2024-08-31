Sign up
Previous
195 / 365
Sailing Home~The Heavens Above Speak to Me
Beautiful day of sailing on Lake Michigan, homeward bound the heavens open up.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
2
2
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
629
photos
37
followers
28
following
53% complete
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
31st August 2024 6:24pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
michigan
,
sky
,
home
,
beautiful
,
lake
,
sailing
,
heavens
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow absolutely gorgeous
September 1st, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Love the sun rays!
September 1st, 2024
