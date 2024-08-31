Previous
Sailing Home~The Heavens Above Speak to Me by eahopp
Sailing Home~The Heavens Above Speak to Me

Beautiful day of sailing on Lake Michigan, homeward bound the heavens open up.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Beth

@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow absolutely gorgeous
September 1st, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Love the sun rays!
September 1st, 2024  
