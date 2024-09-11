Sign up
Previous
197 / 365
First Autumn Fawn
Hello my deer, you are such a friendly fawn.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
1
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
642
photos
40
followers
29
following
53% complete
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
403
196
404
405
3
197
4
406
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Miscellaneous
Tags
deer
,
autumn
,
friendly
,
fawn
Barb
ace
Beautiful, and I love the framing!
September 12th, 2024
