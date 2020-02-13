Previous
throwback...

Thursday.

Maui, Hawaii 2017.

Here in Minneapolis, Minnesota:
-12 F this morning
feels like -32 F.

from the book of everyday life...

Tony Rogers
Haha ~ know that feeling!
