Photo 2568
throwback...
Thursday.
Maui, Hawaii 2017.
Here in Minneapolis, Minnesota:
-12 F this morning
feels like -32 F.
from the book of everyday life...
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
1
0
Pamela Fillhouer
@earthbeone
Tony Rogers
Haha ~ know that feeling!
February 13th, 2020
