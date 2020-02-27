Previous
bunchberry... by earthbeone
Photo 2578

bunchberry...

and such.

I cannot wait
to be
with
the plants
again.

throwback Thursday.
seen from our cabin deck
almost 5 years ago.

from the book of everyday life...
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
