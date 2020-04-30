Previous
the 1st time... by earthbeone
Photo 2631

the 1st time...

he brought me
to north shore camp.

lichen covered basalt rocks
leading out into
the infinity of lake superior
and her sea smoke.

throwback Thursday...nsc June 2013.

from the book of everyday life...
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
