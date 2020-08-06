Previous
purple loosestrife... by earthbeone
purple loosestrife...

seen on our wander
down by the river.

from the book of dandeelion stories...
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
GaryW
Like the color.
August 7th, 2020  
Pamela Fillhouer
@thewatersphotos ...thanks Gary.
August 7th, 2020  
