plant by earthbeone
Photo 2799

plant

rescue.

my client's pointsettia....was heading towards the trash.

i brought it home.
so hard for me to not give a plant a 2nd chance.

from the book of everyday life...
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
Allison Williams ace
You have a kind heart.
February 6th, 2021  
