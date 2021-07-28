Previous
smokey... by earthbeone
Photo 2881

smokey...

hazey
mess
out my front door.

wildfires burning in the pacific northwest, canada and the boundary waters.

from the book of everyday life...
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
