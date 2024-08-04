Previous
Next
pink rocks... by earthbeone
Photo 3094

pink rocks...

(rhyolite)
on the way to the cabin.

north shore camp...day 1.

from the book confessions of a traveling gypsee...

4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Pamela Fillhouer

ace
@earthbeone
849% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise