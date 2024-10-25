Previous
watched... by earthbeone
Photo 3103

watched...

the
sun*set
at
my favorite place.

desert medicine...day 2.

from the book confessions of a traveling gypsee...
25th October 2024

Pamela Fillhouer

ace
@earthbeone
850% complete

