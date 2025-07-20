Previous
evening primrose... by earthbeone
Photo 3116

evening primrose...

is starting
to bloom
down at the pond.

from the book of pond notes...
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
