Deployment Day 1 Arrival by ebonysebony
Deployment Day 1 Arrival

After a 5 hour train trip and another 2 hour bus ride, we made it to our Base, accommodation and dinner. Mixes grill was a lot of meat.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

EBONYSEBONY

@ebonysebony
