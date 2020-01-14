Previous
JAN 14 2020 - NOT A NORMAL DAY by ebonysebony
JAN 14 2020 - NOT A NORMAL DAY

Just when life was getting back to normal and I'm ready to start my new year and work on some new ways to help myself feel more productive, I get asked to fill in a fire Managers role, which is great but I'm definitely ready to begin my normal 2020!
EBONYSEBONY

