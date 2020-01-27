Previous
Next
JAN 27 2020 - A FIRE ON A HOT DAY by ebonysebony
27 / 365

JAN 27 2020 - A FIRE ON A HOT DAY

Thank goodness this fire call out was only 3 1/2 hours because even when there was no flame or felt like there was!!! BE SMART PEOPLE DONT DO THINGS THAT WILL START A FIRE ON A HOT DAY.... (well any day, but especially hot days!!!)
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

EBONYSEBONY

@ebonysebony
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise