27 / 365
JAN 27 2020 - A FIRE ON A HOT DAY
Thank goodness this fire call out was only 3 1/2 hours because even when there was no flame or felt like there was!!! BE SMART PEOPLE DONT DO THINGS THAT WILL START A FIRE ON A HOT DAY.... (well any day, but especially hot days!!!)
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Views
3
Album
365
Tags
#
,
#fire
,
#welfare
,
#firecallout
,
hotdayforafire
,
#aircondtioning
