FEB 3 2020 - ENJOYING THE BREEZE by ebonysebony
FEB 3 2020 - ENJOYING THE BREEZE

This week is due to be a hot one. 40 degrees minimum for about 5 days!!! I appreciate my air conditioned job a lot but I had to do an outside task and I did it early and there was actually a nice breeze which I enjoyed every second of!
