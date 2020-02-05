Previous
FEB 5 2020 - NEW HAIR DAY by ebonysebony
36 / 365

FEB 5 2020 - NEW HAIR DAY

Sometimes you just need a change! Although as soon as I did it I felt ready to go ‘back to normal’!! But I will enjoy it until it fades and then change it again!
