36 / 365
FEB 5 2020 - NEW HAIR DAY
Sometimes you just need a change! Although as soon as I did it I felt ready to go ‘back to normal’!! But I will enjoy it until it fades and then change it again!
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
0
0
EBONYSEBONY
@ebonysebony
38
photos
2
followers
2
following
10% complete
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
5th February 2020 9:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#redhair
,
#newhairday
,
#newhair
