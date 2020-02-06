Previous
FEB 6 2020 - FIRST SNAKE RELOCATION by ebonysebony
FEB 6 2020 - FIRST SNAKE RELOCATION

Well the first phone call came! A lady in distress because she has a 2 year old and a venomous baby snake under her fridge! I brought my big tools and snake bin and ended up using long kitchen tongs and a pillow case!!
EBONYSEBONY

