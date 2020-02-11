Sign up
FEB 11 MOROCCAN WITH MATES
Those friends that you catch up with every few months and get to try another restaurant!!! MOROCCAN!!!! Yum. I am not a fan of cucumber which there was a lot on the menu but there was a lot else to choose from!!
11th February 2020
EBONYSEBONY
@ebonysebony
365
#friendsforever
#moroccan
#mashawi
